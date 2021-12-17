By Haruna Aliyu

The former Kebbi APC state chairman Alhaji Muhammad Sani Kangiwa has gone to court to challenge what he described as illegal removal.

Kangiwa who spoke via telephone said that, he approached the federal high court in Birnin Kebbi to seek legal redress on his removal which was done wrongly.

He explained that, before going to court he has exhausted all peace mechanism here in the state chapter and the National headquarters of the All progressives congress (APC) ” they are aware that I am going to court though a committee was raised to look into our complaints but the report is yet to be submitted, I am in court to challenge not only my removal but my name that was spoilt he said.

He added that, he was not interested in the chairmanship but they prevailed on him not to reject the call to serve, “I was removed because congress was near and they knew I will not compromised so they removed me to Pave the way for what they did he said.

On whether court has began sitting he said no but court addresses and hearing could have commence but lawyers requested for more time to prepare.

Recall that, kebbi state Apc removed Kangiwa and his treasurer on allegations of funds misappropriations belonging to the party which he long denied.