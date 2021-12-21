Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

By Etop Ekanem

The National Vice President of the Urhobo/Isoko Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, ‘Gen.’. Solomon Adu, yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, not to remind them of those years of violence in the region, urging them to inaugurate the already screened board now.

The ex-agitator, who made the statement while addressing newsmen in Bayelsa State urged Buhari and Akpabio, to inaugurate the nominees screened and confirmed by the Senate for the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on November 5, 2019.

He said: “NDDC is an interventionist agency created for the development of Niger Delta, which produces the bulk of the economic mainstay of Nigeria. The administration of President Buhari with the full support of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio, is denying the people of the region their entitlement over the non-inauguration of the substantive NDDC board.”

Adu said he could recall that the president sent to the Senate in October 2019 a list of nominated persons for screening and confirmation into the NDDC board, over two years ago, saying as at now there is no move to inaugurate the board for just no substantive reasons..

Adu lamented that “the people of the region are becoming agitated and might have no other option than to return to the creeks if there is no plan for the inauguration of the already screened persons. President Buhari nor Akpabio have shown any interest on how the region is faring, rather, they have continued playing politics with the inauguration.

Adu pointed out that to reduce the growing tension arising from this matter of the non-inauguration of the board, government should do the needful by swearing-in the nominated, screened and cleared persons for the NDDC board.