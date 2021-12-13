Osimhen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen will hope to be back to full fitness when his side faces Barcleona in Round 16 of the UEFA Europa League following Monday’s draw.

Barcelona dropped into the Europa League after a finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. The Catalans have endured a torrid season that has seen them change their coach and currently occupy the 8th spot in La Liga. It’s the first time they failed to qualify for the knock out stages of the Champions League.

Napoli, currently without Osimhen finished second behind Spartak Moscow and will begin the Round of 16 with a trip to Camp Nou.

ALSO READ: PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League Round of 16 heavyweight showdown

In other fixtures Joe Aribo’s Rangers FC will confront Borussia Dortumund with Erling Haaland and Zaidu Sanusi’s FC Porto comes up against Italian side, Lazio.

See other Europa League fixtures below:

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad

Dortmund vs Rangers

Zenith St. Petersburg vs Real Betis

Barcelona vs Napoli

Porto vs Lazio

Atalanta vs Olympiacos

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb

Sheriff vs Braga

The matches will hold on February 17th (first leg) and February 24th (second leg)

Vanguard News Nigeria