The European Union (EU), in collaboration with the Yobe State Government has taken the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) to 170 communities.

The communities are to be sensitized to overcome the challenges of violence against women and children.

Yobe’s EU Managing Conflict team leader, Abdulkadir Sambo, disclosed this last weekend in Damaturu to mark the 16-day activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“About 268 cases were recorded at the Mother and Child Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Damaturu between January and November this year,” he revealed.

According to him, various mechanisms must be adopted to the implementation of a holistic approach to communities suspected of violence against women and children.

He said: “Fighting GBV is not a short term exercise,” adding that it has to be casketed into communities and ensure it does not affect the victims.”

Sambo vowed, “We’re to make sure when it happens, victims know what to do and where to go, as well as where they can access services.

“That is why the State’s Ministry of Justice, police, traditional rulers and the civil society organizations (CSOs) are engaged whenever there are cases”.

He said the justice system must be strengthened for the victims and their families in each and every community.

Responding, the District Head of Pompomari ward, Alhaji Zanna Lawan lamented that the increase in cases has become of great concern to both community leaders and parents.

“This is also what informed the Emir of Damaturu, Baba Shehu Hashimi Ibn Umar El-Kanemi to seriously take up violence against women and children,” he said, noting that the sensitization has impacted positively on exposed perpetrators of GBV.

