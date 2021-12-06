Agom Jarigbe

By Ike Uchechukwu

Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial district in the National Assembly,Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has asserted that ethnicity, education and politics was a triple edged sword in the development of any nation.

Agom made the assertion during a lecture which he delivered at the main auditorium of the International conference hall at the University of Calabar, Monday.

Jarigbe who spoke at the 1st Registry Day Lecture with a theme: Ethnicity, Education and Politics: A Triple SWOT Analysis and the National Question” said ethnicity, education and politics should rather be seen as an asset towards the development of the nation than mar the nation.

The legislator’s thesis was on the basis that ethnicity, education and politics were triple-edged sword, that has positive and negative effects depending on how they are used in the process of building and developing of the nation.

His words :” Ethnicity, Education and Politics are creations of man and have served useful purposes for various societies around the world.

“All men and women who transformed their societies through exceptional leadership were men of unusual intelligence and ability who did not allow their ethnic origins to becloud their sense of judgment in services to their nation.

“On the other hand, ethnicity education and politics can destroy a nation if they are out to bad use as we have seen many African countries, including Nigeria” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Registrar of the University of Calabar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe noted that the first registry day is day be used to reflect the Institution’s relevance, competence, abilities, opportunities and the enormous challenges which are hallmarks of good administration.