By Chioma Obinna

The continued denial of high cases of malnutrition in most parts of Southern Nigeria has spanned decades.

Unfortunately, this development has robbed many children of a good start in life and may destroy their hopes for adulthood. Good Health weekly x-rays the causes and silent burden of malnutrition in children in Oyo State.

In the intensive care ward of the Oni Memorial Children’s Hospital, Oyo lies 4 months old Bode Adelaja. At a tender age, Bode is manifesting symptoms of malnutrition such as saggy buttocks, weakness of the body, and a lean body with a sunken fontanel.

According to medical experts, Bode was diagnosed with failure to thrive which has to do with malnutrition in children under the age of six months.

At presentation at the hospital, Bode weighed 2.9, a weight too low for his age.

Bilikisu, his mother who took him to the hospital, had no idea the child was malnourished until doctors at the facility referred them to the malnutrition clinic in the same hospital where the baby’s indices were taken. It turned out that he was a failure to thrive case.

Bode was born at one of the health facilities in the state. He was healthy at birth. According to the mother, a month after his delivery, she noticed that he was losing weight and was not eating well.

“At first, I thought it was a child’s thing that would go away but as the days and weeks passed, the problem continued. I decided to take him to the alagbo (herb sellers) and we were given herbs to cook.

“I gave him the herbs but there was no improvement. People advised me to get Infant formula which I did because I was not lactating. Still, his eating did not improve.”

Bode; according to the mother, was placed on herbs for two months. “He bathes with it and also drinks some. We were also given another herb to put on his head as the opening on his head was getting wider. My child almost died.”

At this point, Bode was rushed to Oni Memorial Children’s Hospital where he was treated with only breast milk.

Unfortunately, despite the importance of breastmilk in the nutrition of babies, in Oyo, exclusive breastfeeding is still at a lower level of less than 30 per cent, according to the Director-General, State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Kadija Omolara, while the 2017 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, MICS put the rate at 49.5 per cent.

With less than 30 per cent, only 3 in 10 babies in Oyo are being breastfed exclusively.

Bode’s treatment

A Nutrition Officer, Mrs Feyemi Olawumi, described Bode’s case as similar to the malnutrition problem in the state, largely caused by the fact that many mothers in the state do not breastfeed their children well.

Olawunmi said most of the mothers do not breastfeed exclusively but do mix feeding on the pretex that they were not lactating well.

“When Bode was brought to the hospital. We discovered that his weight was too low for his age. He has a fontanel popularly called Oka in Yoruba language. The mother told us that they discovered that the baby was not growing well; they decided to put the baby on infant formula and some herbs.

“A child that is less than six months cannot be diagnosed with any of the varying degrees of malnutrition like stunting, wasting or undernutrition. At age four months, Bode, supposed to be weighing 6.3 kg and not 2.9 kg which is less than 50 per cent for the weight of a child of that age.

Out of ignorance a lot of children have died from dehydration, diarrhoea and other complications from malnutrition including sunken fontanel.

For 42-year-old mother of three, Bimpe Lawal, she could not believe that any of her children could be malnourished, but a recent experience convinced her after she almost lost her one year two weeks old child. Her only son was diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition.

“Sleep went away from my eyes. Watching my son waste away broke my heart,“ Bimpe who hail from Adeyipo, Lagelu Local government Area, Oyo State said amidst tears.

She told stories of how she tearfully watched the helpless situation she found her child.

Earlier, Bimpe was self-medicating. Sadly, all her efforts and treatments brought no relief to her child.

“My mother-in-law had brought some herbs but all to no avail. I did not know what was wrong with him but I tried my best.

“The trouble all started when my baby clocked one year and due to the nature of my job I was forced to stop breastfeeding. I started him on pap and milk but a week on, he stopped eatng.

“I changed to other cereals but he did not improve. My baby became thin and weak. He could no longer walk because even then he was learning to walk.”

“That was when I was asked to take him to the only children’s hospital in Oyo, Oni Memorial Children’s Hospital where he was treated with high-grade soy flower“

According to the Oyo State Nutrition Officer, Mrs Omolara Oladeji, malnutrition is commonplace across the 33 Local Government Areas of Oyo State due to ignorance of caregivers and mothers, promotion of infant formula etc. Oladeji who is also the Head, department, health promotion and Nutrition department, said the main cause of malnutrition in children in Oyo remains low exclusive breastfeeding, ignorance and the fact that many of the women cannot prepare a balanced meal for their children with locally available resources including poor feeding practices.

“In Oyo, many of the women claim they are not lactating well and therefore cannot do exclusive breastfeeding.”

400 cases treated

Oladeji who said the nutrition clinic was established with support from UNICEF 25 years ago, disclosed that high-grade soy is utilised in treating malnutrition free of charge at the centre.

She said a total of 400 children have been treated for malnutrition in the last year while over 50,000 children have been treated since the inception of the clinic.

Admission

“We only admit severely malnourished children but 90 per cent are managed on an outpatient basis. We have managed over 50,000 cases of malnutrition since the establishment of this centre.

“However, since the COVID outbreak, the number of children has been restricted. This year we have managed over 400 children with different degrees of malnutrition.”

Oladeji who acknowledged that malnutrition was a problem in the state described the situation as ‘worrisome.”

She said considering both direct and indirect factors use in measuring malnutrition such as the state infant mortality and under-five mortality rates; the level of malnutrition in the state is unacceptably high.

“Oyo state’s infant mortality is a beat higher than that of South West average.”

According to the 2017 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, MICS, the infant mortality rate for Oyo state is 59 per 1,000 live births higher than the South West average of 50 per every 1,000 live births.

“Looking at both infant and under-five mortality (0to 59) rates in the state, Oyo parades an unenviable infant mortality rate of 59 and under-five mortality rates of 73 per every 1,000 live births, which is highly unacceptable.

“Also, the 2017 MICS showed that Oyo stunting rate is also high with 24.4, meaning, 1 out of every 4 children in Oyo state is stunted, wasted is 7.6 per cent which translates that for every 18 children in Oyo State 1 is wasted. Then, underweight, 17.4 per cent and overweight 1.4.

“All these figures are high when compared with the international average. It was the worrisome level of malnutrition that qualified us to be selected among states where the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) chose to launch its Accelerated Action for Impact (AAI) for rapid impact.

“It was also the worrisome level of malnutrition in the state that qualified us as part of the Accelerating Nutrition Result in Nigeria (ANRIN) project.

“Another programme is the Progressing Action on Resilience System in Nutrition through Innovation and Partnership (PARSINTIP),

Oladeji who also noted that the rate of exclusive breastfeeding in Oyo was put at 30 per cent which she said was still unacceptably low, added that the state is targeting 80 per cent of children exclusively breastfed. She explained that treatment at the centre is free.

Consequences

Apart from stunting, wasting and underweight, health experts believed malnutrition is one of the highest killers of children, Oladeji said children who survived may have problems later in life for instance on their health, education and social.

Success stories

She said to solve the problem; the state has been able to train over 600 workers in the state on maternal-infant and young child feeding.

“We also produce high-grade soy flowers. We use high-grade soy flowers to treat different degrees of malnutrition and of course, we have recorded a lot of success stories in this area, we have been able to treat thousands of children with varying degrees of malnutrition. We also do routine Vitamin A supplication and deworming unlike supplied to us by UNICEF. This year alone, we have been able to supplement 1.5 million children with vitamin A and over 500,00 children with deworming.”

The Project Director, facilitating Nutrition and also the Director-General, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Kadija Omolara, said a baseline survey carried out in the state years back did not rate the state well and that is why the Federal Ministry of Health and World Bank to nominate Oyo as part of the states that will be benefiting in the ongoing, Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria.

Stating that the Federal government and the world bank selected Oyo state in the programme due to its high stunting level, lamented the impact on stunting the brain, and the cognitive development of a child. “Stunting affects the contribution of the child and eventually the GDP of the state and the country at large. When you want to treat malnutrition you have to start from when the child is still in the womb of the mother. We also consider children from 0 to 59 months, because those are in the critical stage of life.

There is something we call 1,000 days of opportunity which starts from when the mother misses her period up till when the child is two years of age. Most of these corrections could be done during this critical period. The moment you miss is, it is irreversible. ‘Recently, the rate of breastfeeding is very low in Oyo State. It was put on less than 30 per cent, meaning when you have 10 children under the age six months less than three are being exclusively breastfed. This is very poor because the minimum rate should be 50 per cent and we are working to achieve it.”

However, in the views of a Nutritionist, Dr. Sylvester Igbedioh, infants and young children need the right foods at the right time to grow and develop to their full potential and the most critical time for good nutrition is in the first 1,000 days from the start of a woman’s pregnancy until a child’s second birthday. According to him, “Breastmilk is a crucial food for children’s health and development during the critical window. “It provides all of the vitamins, minerals, enzymes and antibodies that children need to grow and thrive in the first 6 months of life, and continues to be a pivotal part of their diet up to the age of 2 or beyond.”

According to a 2003 Lancet study, exclusive breastfeeding is one of the interventions that can reduce child mortality by 13 per cent.

Also, in a report, a Lecturer in Global Health, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney, Dr Blessing Akombi-Inyang, explained that malnutrition, in all its forms, leads to impaired physical development and affects cognitive development, educational performance and economic productivity in adulthood and on maternal reproductive outcomes.

There is a need to educate mothers and fathers about the need to breastfeed infants within the first hour of life, the introduction of appropriate complementary food accompanying breast milk after six months of age, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, appropriate diet diversity, administering iron and vitamin A supplements among others.

