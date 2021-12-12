Pa. Pessu

The National Assembly member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with the second republic lawmaker who represented Warri in defunct Bendel State House of Assembly, Hon. Pa. D.S.T.O Pessu as clocks 100 years on Saturday, December 11, in Warri, Delta State.

Ereyitomi in his goodwill message to the centurion Pa. Pessu described the successful politician and distinguished lawyer as a father who has seen it all starting as a second republic Warri lawmaker till date still witnessing 9th assembly federal and state lawmakers as well the executive functions and administration with regard to areas needing advise and better way to solve challenges which the centurion has been offering.

The lawmaker pointed out that Pa. Pessu with his age as the Olare-Aja (Oldest Man) of Pessu Community in Warri has been able to use his wealth of experience and knowledge to build and father the people together into prosperity and development of the community.

Ereyitomi enjoined Warri federal constituents to emulate the virtues of Pa. Pessu who has affected lives positively with his heroic experience in politics and in the community as well as in all spheres of life, adding that they hope and pray God to keep him in order to impact the people with more wisdom and counsel that will help better Warri, Delta State and Nigeria at large.

He on behalf of Warri Federal Constituency wished Pa. Pessu the centenarian a wonderful birthday anniversary, praying God for good health, strength as he marches forward to his Supercentenarian journey in a strong and energetic way.