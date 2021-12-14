By Steve Oko

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has described the late Ngwa paramount tradition ruler, His Eminence Eze Bernard Enweremadu as a model of traditional institution, saying that he brought dignity to royalty.

The Governor who made the remarks at a colloquium/ book presentation in honour of the monarch, Tuesday in Umuahia, urged traditional rulers in the state to build on the legacies of the former Chairman, Abia Council of Ndieze.

Ikpeazu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr. Chris Ezem, restated the preparedness of the State Government to accord the late head of Ngwa nation, a befitting burial in recognition of his heroic roles and patriotism towards the development of the state.

A book entitled ” Eze Bernard Enweremadu: Facts, Fictions and Myths”, was letter unveiled in honour of the late traditional Head of Ngwa land who will be buried on Friday at his Ahiaba Autonomous Community, Isiala Ngwa North.

Earlier in a remark, Chairman of the Burial Committee and former Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, Professor Uche Ikonne, described the late monarch as the progenitor of Ukwa-la-Ngwa tradition; and a hero who meant so many things to so many people.

He said his palace would remain a reservour of historical facts, adding that he deserves honour even in his death considering his many contributions in advancing the cause of the Ngwa nation.

” Ezeukwu exhumed the culture of Ukwa-la-Ngwa and gave life to it”, Ikonne declared.

