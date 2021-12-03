.

By Dennis Agbo

Mea Mater Elizabeth High School, Agbani, in Enugu State has congratulated her students for scoring multiple A1s in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The school, in a statement signed by the Director, Mr. Jude Isienyi, noted with delight that from the results released by the examination body recently, a student of the school made eight A1s, four made seven A1s each, eight made six A1s each, fourteen made five A1s each, while 21 made four A1s each, out of the total number of 9 subjects.

The best performing student, Sibeudu Ogechukwu Akunne scored eight straight A1s in English Language, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Studies and Civic Education, with the only B3 in Data Processing.

Coming second are four students that made seven A1s and two B2s or B2/B3 each. They are Damasus-Umeh Sharon Mmesoma, Ejikeme Mmesoma Prisca, Ugwoke Oluoma Sharon and Uche Emmanuel Uchechukwu.

Following closely behind are eight students that made six A1s each. They are Ezeome Ugochukwu Ekenedilichukwu, Asogwa Ujunwa Christabel, Egbuciem McGregory Kenechukwu, Amadi Wisdom Chidubem, Ugwu Victor Chika, Onwudiwe Otitodilichukwu, Okpara Emmanuel Chidubem and Njoku Obioma David.

Significantly, the multiple A1s are mainly concentrated on English Language and Mathematics, as well as the core science subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

The rest of the 74 members of the Class of 2021 scored combinations of A1s, Bs and Cs.