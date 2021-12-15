Enugu ‘King of Satan’ with 59 wives, 300 children dies at 74

Onuwa with one of his daughters

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

Enugu’s popular native doctor, Simon Odo, who married 59 wives and sired over 300 children and grandchildren is dead. He died on Tuesday

His son, Emeka Odo, who confirmed the death of the septuagenarian, who answered ‘King of Satan,’ said his father died after a protracted illness and would be buried same day at his country home, Aji, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, as he left instruction for the family not to deposit his remains in the mortuary upon death.

Emeka said: “Yes King of Satan is dead, he died this morning(yesterday). He has been down with illness for about three weeks now.”

I marry another wife anytime my older wives insult me, says native doctor with 58 wives

His son added: “We are having family meeting to perfect arrangement for his burial as he left instruction that we should not deposit his corpse in a mortuary.”

Emeka, who would not respond to further questions, however, said the death of his father is a big blow to the family given the number of his family members.

At his residence in Aji, friends, kinsmen and well-wishers were seen trooping in their numbers in a shock and to sympathise with the family.

Vanguard gathered that the late native doctor married his 59th wife recently and had packed into his new house with her.

It will be recalled that while explaining why he married 58 wives, the late native doctor, who was also known as ‘Onuwa,’ had said: “If there are 20 dead men in Nigeria, for instance, only five of them died naturally.

“The other 15 were caused by heartbreaks and bad attitudes from their wives. That is why I marry anytime a woman insults me.”

Vanguard News Nigeria