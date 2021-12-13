…Takes safety training campaign to Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti LGAs

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State through the State Fire Service has frowned at the spate of unauthorized and indiscriminate location of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)/Cooking Gas plants in the state, stressing that the associated risks are grievous because of the high inflammability of the substance.

Speaking during the ongoing state-wide fire safety training workshop held separately at Nsukka and Igbo-Etiti local government areas, the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, disclosed that “these small LPG refill outlets have geometrically increased the Fire Risk situation in our society today”.

Engr. Ohaa who pointed that “it is the mandate of the fire service to fight fire, prevent fire and perform rescue functions during emergencies”, adding that part of the agency’s regulatory function is to “inspect, recommend appropriate fire safety measures and issue fire permit/fire safety reports where these LPG (Cooking Gas) outlets and plants should be located”.

The Enugu State Fire Chief revealed that the State Fire Service has in its usual proactive nature embarked on enforcement to close and prosecute those behind all illegal LPG retail outlets and plants across the state.

According to him, “As the Chief Fire Officer of Enugu State, I have constituted and empowered an enforcement team to ensure that the exercise is professionally done. The enforcement team is working with relevant stakeholders including the LPG Retail Association and the Nigeria Police to ensure that Enugu State continues to be safe.

“A total compliance with fire safety is therefore demanded from all LPG (Cooking Gas) operators, domestic users and users of other flammable and non-flammable materials to avoid fire outbreak in Enugu State”.

Engr. Ohaa who sought the cooperation and engagement of individuals and corporate bodies for “an air tight fire safety environment in Enugu State”, hinted that the workshops in Nsukka and Igbo-Etiti LGAs were in continuation of the fire safety awareness campaign across the 17 LGAs of the state aimed at safeguarding lives and property.

“We adopted this approach of engagement with the traditional institutions, the Presidents General, Market Leaders, Neighborhood Watch groups, religious and youth groups because we want this fire safety workshop to be wholesome to create a safer and more secured living environment for us, our friends and family.

“For this reason, we stand with His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Executive Chairman of Nsukka LGAs, Hon. Barr. Cosmas Ugwueze, the Executive Chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Hon. Mrs. Nkechi Ugwu-Oju, and other 15 Council Chairmen, together with the good people of Enugu State to say No to fire outbreak in Enugu State”.

In her speech, the Chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Hon. Mrs. Ugwu-Oju applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his exceptional leadership, and for providing the enabling environment for the council chairmen to work to complement the efforts of his administration in addressing the plight of the people in the rural areas.

Mrs. Ugwu-Oju described the fire safety outreach as awesome and educating, saying that “we have learnt a lot”.

Also in his speech, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Ugwueze thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for availing the people at the grassroots the unique opportunity to be educated and sensitized on fire.

Represented by the Secretary of the Council, Hon. Charles Nnamdi Onyeke, Hon. Ugwueze equally commended the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Ohaa for his vast knowledge in the fire sector, urging the participants to utilize what they learnt from the training to enhance the safety of their environment.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers, Enugu North Senatorial District, Igwe Barr. R.S.N. Eze lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the proactive measures as well as the positive transformation being witnessed in the State Fire Service.

Igwe Eze stated that the upgrade of the fire service stations and construction of new ones have enabled the people of the state to benefit maximally from the services of the agency, stressing that the fire safety workshop was unprecedented in the history of the state.

His words: “This enlightenment has made us to know certain things. Formerly, I didn’t know that one has to crawl in the event of fire outbreak; I thought that one must run.

“We sincerely thank and highly commend our governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the numerous innovations his administration has brought to bear in the transformation of the fire sector for the safety of lives and property in Enugu State”.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA