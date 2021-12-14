..vows to reposition party

All Progressive Congress, APC, Enugu state chapter have lamented the continuous crisis which has made the party unable to win even a counselorship in the state, blaming it on anti-party activities of some of its leaders.

The party which made this known immediately after an extensive stakeholders meeting held at State party Secretariat in Enugu on Monday, resolved to reposition and reinvigorate the party to become a viable political party in the state.

In a communique signed by six stakeholders, Vin Martins Ilo Ozo Joe Mmamel, Hon Okoloagu Ejiofor, Mayor Ugwuoke Joseph Chief Anike Nwoga and Dr Ben Nwoye, as the representative of three senatorial zone in the state and read by immediate past state chairman of the party, Dr Nwoye, bemoaned the claim by Ugo Agballa that he is chairman, stressing that he is not a member of APC and cannot vote or be voted for on the platform of the party.

The communique reads, “That we are determined and committed to reinvigorate and reposition our dear party in Enugu State to become a viable party. That we have decided to join hands and work together for this singular purpose.

“That we are tired of the avoidable and unending factionalization of the APC in Enugu State, by anti APC leaders, which has made it impossible for the party to win even a councillorship election in the State

“That we represent major interests in the APC in Enugu State with the sole aim of achieving equity, fairness and justice, invaluable ingredients that guarantee growth, inclusiveness and electoral victory in any political association. That we stand on the Zoning Resolution of the APC in Enugu State

“That we reaffirm that the position of APC Enugu State Chairman remain zoned to Enugu West Senatorial zone and further micro-zoned to Aninri/Awgu/Ojii River Federal Constituency also known as Greater Awgu. That Greater Awgu should be allowed to present a candidate(s) for the Office of APC State Chairman, just like other Federal Constituencies presented candidates for positions micro-zoned to them.

“That we are united in this stand with other major stakeholders of APC in Enugu West, including but not limited to His Excellency Sullivan Iheanacho Chime, former Governor of Enugu State, Emperor Baywood lbe, a major financier of the party, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku Nwagwu, Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform, Mr Osita Okechukwu, DG Voice of Nigeril, Group Captain Joe Oji (PhD) and Hon Chikwado Chukwunta

“That no one has been given a certificate of return or inauguration as the state chairman of APC in Enugu State by national chairman for year 2021 Congress. That Hon. Ugochukwu Agballa should stop parading himself as State

Chairman, as he did not participate in any constitutional or legitimate APC congress on the 16th of September, 2021.

“That the said Ugochukwu Agballa is not a registered member of APC in Enugu State and can not vote or be voted for in any APC congress. That documents Ugochukwu Agballa presented, purporting his membership of APC are fake and proved.That the National Headquarters of APC should through its National Reconciliation committee urgently wade into the crisis created by the Dr Ijomah Arodiogbu Congress Committee in Enugu State.

“That any result forwarded to the National Headquarters of APC by the fraudulent Dr ljomah Arodiogbu Congress Committee purporting to be the result of the Enugu APC State Congress should be disregarded. That we continue to call on members of APC in Enugu State to remain calm and law abiding as we have confidence in the leadership of the APC to amicably resolve this unnecessary crisis.

“That we are resolute in our determination to resist the efforts of PDP agents and disgruntled enemies within our party working with them, to hijack the APC through Ugo Agballa for their selfish interests and destructive agenda”, It reads.