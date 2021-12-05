Bandits

– Mobilize to defend their communities

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Southern Kaduna youths have vowed to no longer remain quite and allow terrorists attack their communities, abduct their people and occupy their forests.

The youths under the aegis of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) Youth Wing, told the rampaging bandits that ” enough is enough ” ,calling on the people and residents of the area to rise up and defend themselves .

” We must defend ourselves against terrorists that have now found a safe haven in our forests,” they said.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Youth Leader of SOKAPU, Comrade John Isaac.

Specifically, the youths expressed sadness and deep regrets over the attack in which the terrorists killed two people and abducted 50 others in Ungwan Gimbiya, Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

They recalled with sadness that the same community was attacked and people were kidnapped in July.

“One was killed in the July attack and millions of naira was paid as ransom,” they said.

The SOKAPU youths said the unabated sacking of their communities by terrorists was sad and must stop.

“The recent killing of two of our kinsmen and the abduction of countless others at Ungwan Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha, a town within Kaduna metropolis has left us perturbed as to the functionality of our security architecture and the readiness of government to tame the rising wave of criminality across the state and the country at large,” they said.

It could be recalled that rampaging bandits have in recent times, attacked and abducted their people, killed and wounded some and demanded ransom in millions before releasing the lucky ones.