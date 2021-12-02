•As gov commissions new students’ arcade

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Representatives of the students union of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Thursday expressed readiness to participate in the proposed peace walk being organized by the state government to assuage frail nerves over the October 20, 2020, Lekki Toll Gate shooting incident in the state.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, few days ago, before the release of White Paper, had invited some members of civil society and youths to join him and members of the state executive council in a peace walk for harmony in the state following reports and recommendations submitted by probe panel into EndSARS and Lekki Toll Gate shooting saga, which some individuals have declined to participate.

The students however, gave the assurance to participate on Thursday, when Sanwo-Olu, commissioned the newly built students arcade in LASU, Ojo.

The LASU students Arcade is the largest Student Union Building in any Nigerian tertiary institution.

The governor, also donated two large buses to the students union as well as other gadgets and equipment for students’ use.

The President of the Student Union Government, Comrade Oladipupo Uthman Badmus and Speaker of the Students Union Representatives, Mustapha Adejuwon, who led hundreds of students to welcome the Governor, described him as Youth-Centric Governor.

They commended the Governor’s giant strides in Lagos State, especially in the education sector.

The student union president however, announced that all students of the state owned tertiary institutions have resolved to walk with the Governor for peace and prosperity of the state.