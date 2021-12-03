*We’ll walk with you, LASU students tell Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

STUDENTS of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, yesterday, expressed their readiness to participate in the proposed Peace Walk, being organised by the State Government to herald the healing of Lagos in the aftermath of last year’s EndSARS protests in the state.

LASU students made their resolve on the Peace Walk during the sitting of the Students Representatives Council, the legislative arms of the Students Union Government.

The students, who came out in large numbers to welcome the Governor, who is also the Visitor of the institution, said they have all resolved to participate in “A Walk for Peace” with the Governor for peace and prosperity of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the President of the SUG, Mr Oladipupo Badmus said: “To Mr Governor, it is what you signed up for but we are indebted to you. Be rest assured, whenever you walk, we will walk with you. We will be by your side. Whenever you run, we will run with you to the end.”

In his remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “I want to tell you that we are on this journey together and together, we will build the biggest university in the whole of Africa and it will compete with the greatest universities in the entire world.

“I feel highly honoured that all of you have turned out in large numbers to come and see the possibilities of what we can do collectively.

“This arcade will provide the right atmosphere for the leadership of the Student Union of LASU and opportunity for students’ management better relationship. It would provide an opportunity to engage with the wonderful youths in LASU because this is also a building to develop the future leaders that are leaders here today.”

Aggrieved women lay siege to Lagos deputy gov’s residence

Earlier, some aggrieved women, who claimed to have lost their loved ones during the October 20, 2020, Lekki Toll Gate shooting by soldiers, yesterday, stormed the Ikoyi residence of the Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, in protest over the incident.

To express their grievances, the women group organized the protest led by Adetoun Onajobi, popularly known as Just Adetoun, one of the EndSARS protesters Sanwo-Olu invited for a peace walk.

The group, who could not get the attention of the Deputy Governor, later dispersed after being prevailed on to leave by the aides who said the deputy Governor was not available at the particular time.

But a senior aide of the deputy governor, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the protest, saying “The protest took place. We were told by the aides at the residence but the Deputy Governor was not around to receive them as he was at two different state assignments in Victoria Island and Ikeja of the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria