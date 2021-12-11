Oborududu

By Solomon Nwoke

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation ( NWF) will, for a long time, cherish 2021 as a year they achieved great feats in the sport.

It’s a year the federation was able to break a 30-year jinx as, for the first time since Nigeria’s participation in the Olympics, the country won a medal in wrestling.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Dr Daniel Igali, who doubles as President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, in his assessment of the sport in the year under review scored it 80% .

“I think this is about one of our best years internationally”, Dr Igali said.

Igali

His words, “If we are to assess our performance, maybe because we didn’t have as many competitions as we wanted, I will say this year we achieved probably about 80% mark, in terms of the records we were able to meet. Breaking a 30 year record of going to the Olympics and not winning anything, I think was the height of our achievements” .

Igali continued, ” In 2020 we did not do badly. The COVID-19 was a dampener, the Covid-19 essentially ensured that’ not much happened, but we were able to go to African Championships and our female team still emerged number One.”

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 13: Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria celebrates victory over Pooja Dhanda of India in the Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Gold Medal match on day nine of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on April 13, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“This year we were not able to even go to the African Championships because of the Covid-19, but we were able to go to the Olympics. We had our Champion of Champions in Bayelsa in January this year where we picked the Olympic team and we went to the Under-23 World Championships and won a bronze medal through Esther Kolawole in the 57kg weight class last month- 5th November,2021 in Serbia. And these are the people that we hope will replace the likes of Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniyi, Blessing Oborududu.

If you look at it, two world medals in a year that we’ve never had before. The closest we came to this was in 2017 when Odunayo Adekuoroye won a silver medal and Blessing Oborududu was going for a bronze medal and unfortunately lost out at the very end. So if you talk about international meets and Free style wrestling, I think this is about one of our best years internationally.

Aminat Adeniyi

Dr Igali however gave all the wrestlers a pat on the back, but special reference to Blessing Oborududu when asked about the wrestler that impressed him most in the year under review,

“I can’t say one person impressed me most because everybody gave their best shot.

But if you need to go with it, Blessing Oborududu wrestled essentially out of this world. Her match against Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia in the semi finals is something as a coach and as a President, you sit and worry about especially because Blessing lost to her at the same Games in 2016.

This is a former champion coming in against Blessing Oborududu who was ranked number Two going into this Olympics. So it’s not like I was too surprised that she won something, but looking at the near misses she has had over the last Ten years at the world level, I was very impressed with the poise she put together. Infact, I think the gold medal at the final was there for her. She may have been too content with the silver. She really impressed me at this Olympics just as everybody did their best too.

