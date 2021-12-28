CREDIT | Premier League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Emmanuel Dennis found the back of the net, yet again, but it was not enough as West Ham outclassed Watford 1-4 on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Dennis opened scoring as early as the 4th minute with a left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. The lead lasted for only 23 minutes before West Ham drew level through Tomas Soucek’s right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Algerian, Saïd Benrahma’s 29th minute effort put the Hammers ahead while Mark Noble 58th minute penalty and a stoppage time strike from Croatian Nikola Vlasic ensured an emphatic victory for the Londoners.

The goal was Dennis’ 8th of the season and puts him only behind Mohammed Salah on the list of top goal scorers from Africa in the league.

Dennis’ scintillating run of form recently earned him an inclusion in Austin Eguavoen’s 28-man list to represent Nigeria at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

