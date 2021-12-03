By Emmanuel Okogba

Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis is among the six players nominated for the Premier League’s player of the month for November.

Dennis, since joining the Hornets this season, has found the back of the net six times in thirteen league appearances and provided five assists, making him one of the Nigerian strikers lighting up Europe.

He found the back of the net two times out of the four games his side played in the month of November, scoring the two goals consecutively against Manchester United and Leicester City. He also scored in their narrow 1-2 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday.

He becomes the sixth player to reach at least five goals and 5+ assists in his first 12 Premier League matches.

Other players on the list are: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), John McGinn (Aston Villa), and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Vanguard News Nigeria