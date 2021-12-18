L-R: Emir Of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje at the turbanning ceremony of President Buhari’s son on Saturday in Katsina. PHOTO: Tope Brown

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, on Saturday turbaned Yusuf Buhari, the only son of President Muhammadu Buhari as Talban Daura and district head of Kwasarawa community.

Umar said at the occasion that Buhari deserved to be appointed as district head considering the developmental strides brought to the emirate by his father.

He added that in his new role, he would be visiting Daura regularly and be participating in the daily routines of the emirate council, contributing his quota toward its development.

The emir commended President Buhari for the positive impact his administration was making in rejuvenating the nation’s infrastructure and for its economic diversification.

The Daura Emirate Council recently appointed President Buhari’s nephew Musa Haro as district head of Buhari’s ancestral town of Dumurkol.

In attendance at Yusuf Buhari’s turbanning were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Kano State’s Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, were equally in attendance.

Also in attendance were the Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, former governor of Borno, Ali Modu Sheriff and members of the Katsina State House of Assembly.

Vanguard News Nigeria