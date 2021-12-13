By Obas Esiedesa

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari has disclosed that the Corporation was working to boost gas supply to the domestic market to check rising price of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) in the country.

Mr. Kyari who disclosed this in Abuja on Monday at the commissioning of the 120 metric ton LPG storage and bottling plant by Emadeb Energy Services Limited, said the corporation would support gas processing and retailing companies with sufficient supply.

He noted that supporting the companies was in line with Federal Government’s decade of gas policy that seeks to promote gas usage in the country.

Kyari who praised the management of Emadeb Energy for making the needed investment in the sector pledged the support of NNPC in ensuring that the business flourishes.

On rising price of gas, he said: “Two things are in play, one is the supply and the other is the international price of gas. It (price) moves with the price of every other petroleum product including crude oil and its derivatives. So it is a reflection of what is happening in the international market.

“What we are doing is to increase supply. Once supply is increased the prices will come down” he added.

On support for gas companies, he assured that “We as NNPC have come in and will guarantee supply, which is very important for us as a business. We are NNPC Ltd and we are here to support businesses but we are also here to make money for Nigerians.

“Therefore we will be there in the upstream to provide the gas through our very many initiatives including through our trunk lines that we are trying to put in place. So gas will be available to these companies and entities. Also we can share data with them around customers and how we can deliver gas to our customers”, he added.

Earlier, the CEO of Emadeb Energy, Debo Olujimi said the 120ton facility was targeting the over 200 residential estates in the Lokogoma, Gaduwa and Apo area of the capital city.

He urged the government to tackle the issue of supply of gas to gas companies to ensure consistent supply to the local market.

According to him, “We are happy that as Emadeb Group we are bringing clean energy to the market and in particular to the Abuja market. The environment here is conducive. This is where Abuja lives, the population of Abuja is within this vicinity and that is why we are investing this much”.

Mr. Olujimi added that “there is a lot of value in gas. Everybody knows that gas is the way forward and the way it is, there is much gas with the decade of gas and with over two trillion cubic feet of gas reserve.

“We are about to start developing our asset with about 200 billion cubic feet of gas at the Ibom field. We intend to convert some of the gas processed out of that facility to support the local market.

“It is capital intensive doing gas infrastructure and government needs to encourage private investors so that private people can come in with funds and equipment to get the value.

“In the electricity sector today, the major issues are the shortage of gas and the pricing of gas; those are things that the government has to help us to look at”.

He explained that the Abuja facility which includes stations for auto-gas and vehicle conversion garage would be expanded to 240MT of gas storage and bottling plant within the next eighteen months.