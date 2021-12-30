.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As members of the National Assembly of Nigeria contemplate removing the direct primary clause from the Electoral bill after their recess, President of the Arewa Youth Forum ( AYF), Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, said Nigeria’s democracy is in a critical stage and its survival or otherwise depends largely on the action or inaction of the National Assembly.

” We, therefore, appeal to the lawmakers not to allow personal interest to override National interest. “

” The National Assembly is the bastion of democracy. The election is also the most important aspect of a democracy. Posterity will judge the 9th Assembly on how they manage the controversy surrounding the signing or not, of the Electoral bill by Mr President.”

” Our duty is to keep on sensitizing the Arewa youths to be active participants in the democratic process, to be law-abiding and avoid unnecessary discourse capable of heating up the polity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Coalition of Northern Groups ( CNG), Suleiman Abdulaziz, said

“It is quite unfortunate though not unexpected. No one would reasonably expect they will do otherwise.

But since a vast majority of Nigerians are in support of especially the direct primaries option, the legislators stand to lose whatever remains of the goodwill they enjoy from the public.

This should also serve as a lesson for the Nigerian voter to be critical of his commitment to the future leadership selection processes. Nigerians must review their choices from that of electing leaders that are served by the community to one that elects leaders that will serve the community.”

“By now everyone must have realised that representatives we elected cannot and will not do enough to help their situation.

“Most federal and state representatives are people ill-equipped or ill-prepared to lead but for the personal quest for power and ill-acquisition of fantastic wealth,” he said

Reacting, Vice President of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN)in the Northern states and Abuja, Rev. Joseph John Hayab hoped the story about the National Assembly considering to remove the direct primary clause after recess ” is simply a rumour, therefore I will give the Legislatures a benefit of the doubt but if it is true then it is a confirmation that Nigeria Legislatures are not people’s representatives but representatives of their Godfather.”

“Our Legislatures should know that the percentage of Nigerians who are happy with that clause outnumber those against it and Nigerians are praying to see an end to politics of godfatherism but it seems since it was the same system that brought many of our representatives they will never want it to die. Which now make our democracy to be a government of the few by the few and for the few,” he said.

Immediate past Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF), Anthony Sani; said “you would recall I had advised both the executive and legislative arms controlled by the ruling APC should go back to the drawing board and sort out their differences. This is because Nigerians knew what they wanted and gave the APC electoral mandate with a clear majority.

If the government and the National Assembly controlled by the APC have resolved their differences in favour of removal of the direct primary from the Electoral Amendment Bill 2021 in order to remove the impression that the APC has no position on this important issue and is divided, so be it.”

“There is nothing Nigerians can do, considering the National Assembly functions in a representative capacity,” he said.

