*Adds: Any hope of electoral reforms now lies in rejecting unscrupulous politicians in 2023

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Northern Elders Forum, on Tuesday, said the National Assembly is unlikely to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari over his refusal to assent the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, disclosed this in an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja.

According to the Forum, it is regrettable that political leaders in the country were not keen on reforming electoral system, saying that the hope of Nigerians for any change now lies in roundly rejecting them in the 2023 election

Baba-Ahmed said, “Most of the reasons the President gave relate to circumstances created under his watch, which can also be solved under his watch.

“The current electoral law is perfect for manipulators who are bent on maintaining the status quo and power around money in a few hands.

“This particular NASS is unlikely to challenge the President. So, the hope of Nigerians lies in voting out this entire leadership and electing another that will rebuild the Nigerian democratic process, and in Nigeria.”

