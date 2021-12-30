.

Tasks him to emulate his.predecessor

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai has presented the staff of office to the new Emir of Lere, Alhaji Suleiman Umaru, an Engineer.

The new emir succeeded his uncle, late Sarki Abubakar II.

Governor El-Rufai at the ceremony urged the Royal Father to follow the steps of his late uncle.

The late emir was a military governor and a retired Major General, who together with his wife, established the famous and highly elitist Essence College in Kaduna.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor El-Rufai said “I enjoin you to emulate the late emir, Sarki Abubakar II, and rule the people of Lere with the fear of Almighty Allah and justly.”

El-Rufa’i assured the people of Lere that his administration would soon commission the building of the Agricultural Department of the Kaduna State University in Lere town, a farming community famous for the production of maize and other crops, close to Plateau state.

Emir Suleiman Umaru was full of appreciation to the Governor in his remarks, which was accompanied by thunderous applause from a mammoth crowd.

Dignitaries on the occasion included the Chairman of Kaduna State Council of traditional rulers and Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, numerous sons and daughters of Lere Emirate from within and outside Nigeria, prominent politicians., senior government functionaries from the state and federal level, among other.

