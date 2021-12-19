.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condoled the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Kajju on his demise.

Malam El-Rufai described late Nuhu Bature as a good man, a decent monarch and a proponent of peaceful existence, whose counsel and wisdom was always cherished.

The governor said that the Kaduna State Government acknowledges and salutes his stature as a royal father who sought to build bridges as part of his resolute commitment to peace and harmony. Malam El-Rufai has sent a message of condolence to the family of the revered monarch, praying God to grant him peaceful repose, comfort his family and the entire Zonkwa Chiefdom.

The paramount ruler was on the throne since 1995 and died on Friday in his Palace.

