Leadership of Eku Progress Union, EPU, a community in Ethiope East local government area, Delta state , has been enjoined to work out modalities for the community to set a day aside to be known as : Annual Eku for Christ Prayer Day.

A leader in the community , Mr Jimitota Onoyume made the call , saying the annual Eku for Christ Prayer Day will attract more blessings to the community.

Jimitota who served the community between 2000 to 2003 as Assistant Secretary and Secretary of the community’s youth body respectively said Eku had always been for Jesus Christ, stressing that the glory of the community have always anchored on Christianity.

“Our Eku community I have always said has been for Jesus Christ. The glory of the community derives from its link with Christianity. Look at the Eku Baptist hospital, a thing that brought so much fame and glory to the community, is a Christian project. “, he said.

“You see strong roots of Christianity in the town. Eku is blessed as a Community for Jesus Christ.”, he said.

” Our father of blessed memory , Chief James Edewor realised this in his life time and donated heavily to consolidate the foundation of Christianity in the town. He built the Mission House for the Catholic Church in the community which made St Patrick’s Catholic church to transform into a full Parish with the first Reverend Father, Father Desmond Mbidioka posted to lead the parishioners “, he said.

“Chief Edewor who was of the Anglican communion also built a new pastoral residence for the St Mathias Anglican Church in the community. We know other developments he attracted to the community as a private citizen. But my focus is on his contribution to build solid foundations for Christianity in the town”, he said.

“We will also not forget the role of Rev Aganbi in building foundation for Christianity in the community as a Baptist clergy and missionary. “, he added.

Continuing, Jimitota who is a Knight of St Christopher in the Anglican communion, said on the annual Eku Prayer Day, markets and businesses should close for half the day , adding that the community should assemble at the town hall for the non denominational service annually with the traditional head of the community, Okaorho and others from his palace in attendance, adding that it should be officiated by clergy men from the area.

“God has so blessed the land ,that it is high time the people honoured God with a special Day for Prayers and Thanksgiving every year. The land is blessed with a Baptist school of Seminary that prepares clergymen for the world. People from all over the world come to be trained as Pastors at the Seminary. God is doing great in Eku”, he said.

“I know Agbarho kingdom in Ughelli north local government does this annually. Interestingly in Agbarho some of the communities that make up the entire kingdom have also taken it further to have their own day to worship God. And it is becoming the trend in several other Urhobo areas”he added.

“So our President General ,Eku Progress Union,EPU, though some call it Eku Progressive Union, whatever the name you adopt, our PG and his team should work things out with the traditional head of the community and the palace to introduce this annual Prayer Day. His tenure will be celebrated for this and many more “, he said.