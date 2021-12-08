.

* Says he has got what it takes to lead Ekiti

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of next year’s Ekiti State Gubernatorial election, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central has all Senators elected on the platform of his party, intimating them of his intention to contest for the governorship position.

Senator Bamidele is the Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, Senator in a letter written to APC Senators dated December 5, 2021, said that he has what it takes to lead Ekiti state having served in Legislative, Executive and Judiciary Arms of government in the country.

Bamidele who sought the support of his colleagues vowed to move Ekiti forward as a Governor, said, “; I have got what it takes to lead Ekiti state in such a peculiar time, like this, following my over 35 years in various leadership positions and brilliant exposure in the three arm of government ( Operating within the judicial arm), a three term cabinet member of Lagos State government ( operating in the Executive arm), ana as elected Hon. Member of the House of Representatives and distinguished Senator ( operating in the legislative Arm ) of government.

“By the God’s grace I will be a round peg in a round hole if given an opportunity to serve as governor and Ekiti people will be better for it.”

