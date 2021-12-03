Eket, Ikot Ekpene Women

Women of Eket and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial districts have reaffirmed their resolve to support Governor Udom Emmanuel’s completion agenda and to ensure that the peace in the state is sustained beyond 2023.

They restated their resolve, Thursday when the Director of Women Affairs, Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, Senator Dr. Akon Eyakenyi led other officials of the directorate on a sensitization tour of the two senatorial districts.

READ ALSO:Okowa’s aide scores gov’s S.M.A.R.T Agenda high in performance

Welcoming the guests at the two Senatorial District, Hon. Mrs. Inibehe Silas, President Ikot Senatorial District Women Forum and Hon. Mrs. Idara Ephraim, President Eket Senatorial Women Forum, said they were excited with the impactful leadership qualities of the Governor and pledged to move in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s direction.

The State Co-ordinator of MPM Women Wing, Rt. Hon. Alice Ekpenyong, who doubles as the SSA to the Governor said that Governor Emmanuel has proven to be gender friendly, hence the women will stand by the Governor come rain come shine.

She advised the women against politics of native oaths as anyone that does that will be publicly embarrassed by God.

Speaking on behalf of the State Women Leaders of PDP, the State Woman Leader, Deaconess Mmeme Akpabio said that Women faithful of Peoples Democratic Party are fully in sync with the Governor’s completion and succession agenda, and are ready to go the direction of the Governor.

Dean of Commissioners and Commissioner for Agriculture in the State, Dr. Glory Edet said they will do all within their reach to ensure the success of the Governor’s succession plan.

Chairman of Urue-Ofong Oruko, Mrs. Precious Selong, pledged on behalf of Female Local Government Chairmen in the State to ensure that the Governor’s message is taken to the nooks and crannies of their local government areas. Mrs. Bright Archibong, wife of the Hon. Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, on her part, promised unwavering support of Eket Federal Constituency Women to Mr. Udom Emmanuel and his Wife.

Leading stakeholders of the women wing of MPM to the two districts, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of Women in the two Senatorial District visited.

She said MPM Team was at the District first to appreciate the Women for their commitment, prayers, and support to the administration of Mr. Udom Emmanuel and also to intimate them on the programmes of Governor Udom Emmanuel, most especially the completion agenda, and rallied support from the women to the success of the administration.

The Senator used the opportunity to laud the Governor for His developmental plans for Akwa Ibom State and called on the women not to be deceived by anyone as 2023 draws closer.

She emphasized the need for the Women to go out in numbers to register with the PDP E- registration and INEC registration.

The MPM Woman Leader specifically emphasized the need for the women in their different positions of Leadership in MPM to work in unison with the PDP women leaders of different positions as MPM belongs to the Party.

Other stakeholders in attendance include Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, Commissioner for Education, Enobong Mbobo, Commissioner Rural Development, Mr/Mrs. Unyime Etim, Chairman Ikot Ekpene local government area, Prof. Maria Ikorok, Chief Mrs. Janet Amba, Mrs. Udo Kirian, Dr. Mrs. Mercy Ita Mercy Effiong, Obonganwan Mandu Abia , Female Vice Chairmen, Female Secretaries, Female Supervisors, Female Counsellors and other stakeholders in the two Senatorial Districts.