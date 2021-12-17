



The EFCC has arrested a popular Ibadan socialite for alleged fraud.

Its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren stated on Friday that the suspect was reported to have obtained N25 million from her victims by false pretence.

Uwujaren stated that the 42-year-old socialite was arrested following series of petitions written against her.

He added that the suspect had claimed to be a registered dealer with a non-alcoholic beverages manufacturer in Ibadan, promising to supply products to complainants but failed after collecting money from them.

“In one of the petitions, the suspect promised to supply a truckload of carbonated drinks worth N17.3 million to Mabera Trading Company and to one Altine Musa, both in Sokoto.

“She failed to do so. She also allegedly promised to supply soft drinks worth N7.6 million to one Bashiru Musa, a businessman also based in Sokoto and Ibadan but never did,’’ Uwajaren stated.

The EFCC spokesman added that the suspect would be charged in court as soon investigations were concluded.