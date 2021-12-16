By Elizabeth Osayande & Happiness Ernest

The current chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King recently got elected as the Dean, executive chairmen, State Basic Education Boards, SUBEBs in Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard Newspaper, he shares his mandate as the Dean of executive chairmen, State Basic Education Boards, SUBEBs in Nigeria; and the impact of EKOEXCEL in the last two years in existence.

Excerpt of the interview

What is your mandate? What will you change and what are the new things you will bring to the table as the chairman of UBEC in Nigeria?

Well, it is a platform where you can form a common front in pursuit of our common goal which is to transform the basic education sector, leveraging on technology, using modern technologies in enhancing teaching and learning outcome in our schools and we realize that in order to make our basic education to be globally competitive, we must enhance access equity and quality. The best way to enhance quality is by leveraging technology in order to be ranked among the world’s best. We must be able to do the way other economies in the world are doing. So we want to be globally competitive so we must leverage on our technology.

One of the mandate as the chairman, Dean of the chairmen is to ensure that the basic education sector is globally competitive leveraging on technology, working together with our partner, critical partner UBEC, to transform the sector. For us, the basic education sector is an ecosystem, it requires collaboration, it involves partnership. We need to work together with other groups to ensure that the goal of transforming this sector is met. That is why we come together as a group to form that common front. We realize that in order to have a global impact, there must be a global relation, there must be global goal, that is why we decided to come together as a team to work with our strategic partner, particularly UBEC to ensure that our mandate in providing basic , free , compulsory, relevant and equitable basic education in the whole of Nigeria Is done. That is the essence of the platform.

The EKO Excellence in Child Education and Learning programme, EKOEXCEL is a Lagos State government funded program set up to transform ECCDE and Primary education in Lagos state schools, bringing 21st Century education that is child-centred and enabled by modern practices and technology. What is the game changer in the last two years?

If you go to our classrooms now, you will see that they have changed from the traditional way of teaching and learning to a more pupil/student centered. With the pupil at the center of the classroom now, they are more focused. Our pedagogy is becoming more collaborative, we use it to transform the basic education sector. Like I have told you, Ekoexcel is not about digital transformation alone, it also talks about discipline, as opposed to sanction and punishment. Discipline is about teaching the pupil how to be responsive, responsible, obedient, not only to their teacher but to their parents at home. These are some of the things Ekoexcel is doing. It is a multi-dimensional approach to transform the basic education sector leveraging on technology. So, Ekoexcel has been very successful, we have just done the mid-term assessment of the sector, we have seen that there have been tremendous improvements in the basic education sector. If I may borrow the medical term, we have been able to do the clinical assessment of the programme and we have seen that it’s a very effective intervention in our system that has come to change the basic education sector. It also enhances the manner and the method of doing things in the classroom. It also monitors teachers involvement. It involves all stakeholders. It simply means excellence in child education and learning, so that means it involves every other partner to ensure that the basic education sector is transformed

I would like you to streamline your achievements in the last two years, have you achieved any goals so far?

Yes! The teaching and learning outcome in our classroom, Ekoexcel, is to redefine all the domains of teaching and learning. One has to do with effective domain which has to do with social interaction. Ekoexcel is there to enhance that social interaction in the classroom. It makes the pupil to be socially responsible, it makes them to be aware of their environment, if you look at the psycho -otor of the domain, every part of their body is being used to learn, if you look at the intellectual aspect of learning too, Ekoexcel has been there to improve that sector.

How effective are these improvements affecting the rural areas?

The only thing we can say is that we are monitoring the sector and as such we need to see what is going on. Learning in rural areas need to be improved upon and we always spread it into action to see that that is done. This is part of what we are doing as a regulator in the sector, we have to ensure that standard and quality are not being undermined in any way. Yes, education is a social good, people demand it more, but the supply is low. As a result of that, there are imbalances, so you need intervention from time to time. But, if such intervention is not coordinated, if it is not structured it will further aggravate the system and bring more imbalances. So as a regulator you must ensure that there are standards, there are qualities. These are some of the things you need to ensure that the sector is being monitored effectively and efficiently.

Should private schools in swampy areas be encouraged, since they serve as a bridge for the indigenes to access education in the case of unavailability of government owned schools?

Yes, but not at the expense of quality and standard. That is why we are here to monitor what is going on. As a responsible government, we must ensure that the citizens particularly those in rural and slums gets quality education. And that this quality is not being compromised for anything.

What is next for the pupils and stakeholders in Lagos state apart from Ekoexcel?

Well we have to continue to improve the sector, if we really want to get the national development we are talking about. We need to improve upon personal development, if education is the facilitation of knowledge and acquisition of skill to make individuals functional as members of the community or the society, so you need to give them the necessary skill which is education. If education is a veritable tool to fight poverty, a responsible government must be to provide the required support that is going to make them achieve those goals, so for us in Lagos state, every child matters to us. Every pupil is important to us and as well we will continue to do our best to improve the basic education sector.

Is there an avenue for collaboration and partnership between the public and private institutions?

I have told you that education is a social good and as a result, the demand of such good out way the supply. We need intervention from time to time , that is why the government opened up the space for the private sector to come onboard, but not at the expense of quality and standard. We will continue to monitor them. There are certain rules, there are standard operating procedures (SOP), there are rules of engagement if you want to open up a school. There are certain requirements you must have met before you are given an approval to establish a school. You cannot say because we are providing this intervention you just want to open any place and call it a school. No! There are standards and procedures to be followed.