EDU endorses Ekpon Football Tournament

Ekpon Development Union, EDU, the umbrella body of Ekpon community in Igueben Local Government of Edo state has commended the Organising Committee of the annual football tournament in the town as it prepares to hold the 2021 edition this month.

In an endorsement letter to Mr Anthony Osoh, Chairman of the Organising Committee, the EDU said it “has watched with keen interest how you have consistently kept the youths of our town busy and engaged during the tournament”.

The EDU used the opportunity of endorsement of the tournament to call on all well-meaning sons and daughters of Ekpon both at home and in the diaspora “to lend all forms of support to (the committee) for the continuous staging of the tournament”.

“We urge you to be thorough, prudent and transparent in handling whatever fund that is available to you for the purpose of organising the tournament.

“This will, no doubt, encourage donors and sponsors to do more for the subsistence of the tournament capable of producing future star players for Nigeria”, the letter, signed by Mr Chuks Edobor and Smarts Ebhodaghe, President and General Secretary, respectively, of EDU, stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Osoh disclosed that the tournament will run from December 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022 with the teams divided into two groups.

Group A has Ikokogbe, Olenokhua, Ogbe and Ekpon selected, while Group B hosts Ijieduma, Idumujie, Idumeko and Ikpudu.

