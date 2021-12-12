By Gabriel Olawale

The youths of Edo North Senatorial Zone, under the banner of the Edo North Youth Coalition, passed a vote of confidence on Senator Francis Alimikhena for his quality representation, with claims that his legislative experience and devotion to duty have produced outstanding success in the Senatorial Zone.

The group offered the endorsement in a statement signed by Engr. Mohammed Audu, a prominent and well-followed political figure in the region.

The statement was a response to an earlier report where one Donald Inwalohme who purportedly heads an unknown political association alleged that Senator Alimikhena ‘had not done enough to merit a return’. Engr Mohammed Audu dismissed the allegation as a ‘familiar dog whistle from a political non-entity who has no real connection with the people of Edo North’.

He said: “Characters like Donald Inwalohme are political hacks who wheel themselves out every election season, posing as leaders of invented political groups and associations, to blackmail actual political actors into settlement deals with unwarranted and baseless media attacks.”

“It is most laughable that an individual like Donald Inwalohme who spends all his time grifting in Abuja and Benin, and is in fact incapable of driving to Edo North without support, thinks he is qualified to deliver a verdict on Sen. Francis Alimikhena.”

“Armed with dubious analysis that leaves no doubt on the fact that his goal is to ethnicize what should ordinarily be a conversation focused on performance, Donald Inwalohme shows his hand and further discredits himself. He is a man without recognition in Edo North, a political non-entity unknown to the All Progressives Congress. His comment, therefore, is not even worth the paper it was printed on. He speaks for himself and members of his household.”

“As for the people of Edo North whom I am in touch with every day, we are beyond pleased with the performance of Senator Francis Alimikhena and in fact endorse him for another term. Since his election in 2015, Sen. Alimikhena has displayed an excellent understanding of the people’s needs and priorities, and has used the instruments and resources available to him as a lawmaker to address those needs.”

“We understand that a lawmaker’s most effective tool is legislative experience. Sen. Alimikhena’s eight years of diligent service have seen him garner tremendous respect and goodwill amongst his colleagues – an important factor that empowers and places him several ranks high in leadership considerations, Bill passage, and interventionist drive crucial for the growth and development of Edo North and Nigeria. We do not wish to disrupt this process, especially as it has proved extremely beneficial to us. This is why he will have our support again when it is time to head to the polls.”

“Donald Inwalohme and those who hold his leash can continue their media dance of shame, but it will amount to nothing. If he wishes to start a political career and build an actual following, he should put in the work and establish a connection with the people, not pontificate on social media and offer weightless verdicts. Elections are not won on social media.”