Fetes party members

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A philanthropist and female member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State, Mrs Adetutu Owolabi yesterday said she would be responsible for the hospital bills of the babies that would born on January 1st 2022 in any hospital in the whole of the local government area.

She stated this when she donated food items to members of the party in the ten wards that make up the local government area, the local government leadership of the party and selected elders of the party where she called for unity in the party to enable it gain more strides in the area.

Owolabi who hails from Ikiran-Ile, a border town between Edo and Ondo state said: “I thank you all for giving me the opportunity and I thank all that took their time to be here. Akoko-Edo’s prayers have been my guardian, this is the Christmas period, a season of giving gifts and I have brought these gifts to appreciate.

“On January 1st 2022, every pregnant woman that is going to give birth in any hospital in the local government area, I will pay the hospital’s bills.

“Anytime I come to Akoko-Edo for my charity program, I always have the support of the people of the local government area. I hope this gathering is going to promote our party in the local government area and it is going to bring unity to the party.”

Earlier, the chairman of the APC in the local government area, Ojo Maliki called on members of the party to remain united and focused.

He said “This is the dawn of a new era and the narrative henceforth is going to be different, it will no longer be as usual, we are going to be seeing signs of positive changes in our local government area and everything is dependent on all our support, when we join hands together to wash, the cleaner it will be.”