By Adesina Wahab

Experts in the transport sector have said efforts to revive the nation’s economy may not yield the desired results without adequate attention being paid to the transport sector, with special emphasis on roads.

They have therefore called for a National Transport Policy among other things to fix the sector and lift the nation up economically.

They made the call during a webinar organised by the Road Committee of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration which had as theme ” Challenges.and opportunities of road transportation in Nigeria.”

The panelists included Bashir Jamoh, National President of the Institute, Prof.S.G Odewumi, Prof. Calistus Ibe, Dr Kayode Opeifa, Dr Mrs Mercy Ilori, Dr Taiwo Salaam, Hon. Umar Iya among others.

Giving a background of the situation of road networks in the country, they said Nigeria has over 194,200 kilometres of roads, with the Federal Government having 34,179 km, states 30,489 km and local governments having 129,531 km.

Listing some of the problems militating against having good road networks in the country, they faulted a situation whereby the Ministry of Works would build roads without input from the Ministry of Transportation or any reference to it.

They also decried the situation where road projects are poorly funded and not always built to specifications.

They further condemned the vandalism of roads by unscrupulous persons and that lack of adequate drainages on roads affects their life span.

According to them, roads should not be treated like an orphan.

They called for the establishment of a Road Authority and the formulation of a Road Policy to take care of the identified challenges .

They added that if roads in the country are fixed, the national economy would fix itself.