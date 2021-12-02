.

…let’s join hands in development rather than creating problems

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah (OON), Thursday explained that the 2022 Appropriation bill presented by Governor David Umahi to the State House of Assembly was targeted at the consolidation and completion of all ongoing projects in the State.

The budget which is christened Budget of “Latter Rains” has an estimate of N145,410,597.49.

In a chat with Newsmen, Ogah who commended the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru and other members for their performance and partnership in the development of the State utged them to continue doing the needful by making sure that the budget was passed in due time.

He enjoined the people of the State to join hands with the present administration towards the development of Ebonyi rather than creating problems that will impede the progress and achievements so far recorded by Governor David Umahi in the past six years.

“I want to commend Governor David Umahi for the speedy presentation of the 2022 Appropriation bill to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly. The budget will help to consolidate and complete all ongoing projects in Ebonyi.

“And call on other Governors in various States to come to Ebonyi and emulate Governor Umahi’s style of leadership and his pridence in the management of resources.

“So, I thank Ebonyians, women, youths, CAN and all the supporters of the Government and urge them to continue working as partners and keep supporting the Government of Engr. David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Eric Igwe.

“Ebonyi is ours and we are the only ones to develop Ebonyi State, so let’s join hands in development rather than creating problems for ourselves. Let’s make sure we support the administration of Engr. David Umahi.