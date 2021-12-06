Manager of Captain Cook Eatery, Ile-Ife, Omotola David, 38 and two other staff members, were, on Monday, arraigned before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N749,000, belonging to a customer.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, gave the names of the two other staffers as Lawal Quadri, 20 and Moses Alfred, 26.

He told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec 2, at about 2:30 pm. at Captain Cook Eatery, Mayfair, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendants conspired among themselves to steal the money belonging to one Akintade Kayode.

He added that the complainant kept the money inside his car, with registration number: LAGOS: EKY 209 AP, parked within the premises of the eatery when he entered to buy food.

According to the prosecutor, that the offences contravene Sections 390(9), 515 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and negligence.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Nickolas Babatunde, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail in the most liberal term, promising that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

He said that the sureties must swear to affidavits of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction, present three years tax clearance certificate as well as three recent passport photographs each.

Aluko, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan 4, 2022, for hearing.

(NAN)

