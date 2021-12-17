By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Three siblings have been reportedly killed in an early morning inferno that engulfed a two bedroom apartment at Jesus College residential quarters in Otukpo town, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state.

Vanguard gathered that the fire which broke out at about 1am on Friday completely razed the home of the victims.

Father of the children, Mr. Ochoche Ode who is said to be a tutor in the school, in his account as he wept uncontrollably, said the fire was noticed at about 1am by his wife’s little sister who perceived the smell of a burning object in the room where the three children were asleep.

He said: “Just when I was about going to find out what was going on, the fire surged covering the whole room where the kids were sleeping.” He said he attempt to gain entrance into the room to rescue the children but got badly burnt.

It was gathered that efforts by neighbours to put out the fire and rescue the children failed as the three children were burnt to death.

When contacted the Otukpo Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. George Alli confirmed the incident describing it as unfortunate and sad. He sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed God to comfort them.

The Chairman also appealed to residents to be very vigilant and careful and also take precaution particularly during the harmattan season when incidents of fire outbreak are usually on the increase.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

