National Coordinator of Saraki Nigeria’23 Support Group and Founding Director-General of PDP Governors Forum; Earl Osaro Onaiwu has mourned the passing away of Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu.

In a Monday statement, Earl Osaro Onaiwu said; “The passing away of Arch Bishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu is a devastating loss to Africa and the entire human race.

“At this moment of grief, my family and I mourn with the good People of South Africa. We pray for the fortitude to bare the irreplaceable loss.

“I want to urge African leaders, religious and political leaders inclusive to imbibe the virtues of Arch Bishop Tutu which stands him out. He was selfless and courageous, and at all times, when he was alive, he puts patriotism at the front burner. His commitment to the anti-apartheid activism that liberated South Africa from the apartheid era can never be erased from the sands of time.

“These virtues amongst others saw the world celebrate Arch Bishop Desmomd Tutu, little wonder he was awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize award”

Mr Onaiwu who is an ardent supporter of the late Arch Bishop of Cape Town, prayed for the families and loved ones he left behind, nothing that the world has lost one of its greatest sons.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA