APMT

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to stop the port environment from being polluted, A. P. Moller Terminal Apapa, said resorted to recycling of disused tyres and turned them into rubber block pavements exterior flooring.

In a statement issued by the terminal operator, it said that research has shown that recycling of tyres help reduces the effects of harmful chemicals on the environment.

READ ALSO:Delta police rescued 63-yr old woman from kidnappers’ den

The management of APMT also said that recycling also prevent tyres from becoming breeding grounds for disease-carrying pests like mosquitoes.

In the statement, the Terminal Manager of APMT Apapa, Mr. Steen Knudsen said that the company is currently test running with a recycling firm, Freetown Waste Management Services Limited to use pavement blocks made of recycled tyres and possibly recycle APMT’s used tryes in the future.

He explained that after the trials, sustainability of the solution will be evaluated adding the terminal operator consumes a lot of tyres.

He stated; ‘‘With the rolling equipment that we have, we are consuming a lot of tyres on an annual basis . We are at the moment a trial where we use recycled compressed tyres turned into pavement blocks for the terminal where we have pedestrian traffic.

‘‘It is quite an interesting project and the trial is in collaboration with a recycling facility located in Nigeria, Freetown Waste Management Recycle Limited, where we might send our own used tyres to in the future and get them back as pavement blocks which we then use.

‘’The recycled tyres, now pavers, can be easily laid on the concrete floor, remove and recycled again in the future, I think is quite nice.

‘‘The final goal is to have a total of 580 square meters with recycled tyres turned pavers.’’

Similarly, the terminal has also concluded plans to replaceplastic bottles with refill bottles and water dispensers, thereby eliminating an annual waste of 408,800 single use plastic at the terminal.‘‘