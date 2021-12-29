By Etop Ekanem

Chairman of Edafe Onokpite Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation, NGO, Mr Edafe Onokpite, has advised Mr Zik Gbemre to drop all form of hatred he has for Senator Ovie Omo Agege and appreciate him for all he has being doing for Urhobo and Nigerians.

Gbemre recently accused Omo Agege, Deputy Senate President, of engaging in propaganda by misleading Urhobo and Nigerians on the establishment of Federal Polythenic in Orogun, Delta State.

Onokpite asked Gbemre to look at what Delta Central senatorial district was before 2015 and what it is now.

He said: “Before 2015, how many communities in Urhobo land had functional transformers? Has Delta Central senatorial district been having senators? Is Gbemre saying Senator Omo Agege did not influence Federal Polythenic to Orogun? Is Gbemre saying Senator Omo Agege did not influence functional transformers to nearly all Urhobo towns and villages even to other senatorial districts? A lot of his bills have been passed into law, prominent among them is the Sexual Harassment Bill.

“Mr Gbemre talked about establishment of a federal institution by presidential fiat which he ascribed to the Law School being constructed in River State. My question is, so Mr Gbemre is telling us that federal institutions’ creation is not back by existing law? It is very unfortunate that Gbemre can make such an assertion.

“We all know that President Obasanjo made a proclamation on Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, but our senators from late Fred Brume, Felix Ibru, Eferakeya, Ewherido, Aguariavwodo even Amori pushed for the Bill establishing it until Omo Agege finally concluded the legal frame work.

“If Mr Gbemre so love Urhobo people, as he claims he has been doing contract with Shell Development Company, how many Ughievwen people from his family and Ejorphe Ward has he empowered? I advise him to go and contest election to test his popularity at the same time so that he represents Urhobo come 2023.

“Senator Omo Agege has been there for less than six years now but he is the DSP and has used the position to empower a lot of Urhobo and Nigerians. Some people have been senators for up to 20 years yet they cannot boast of anything.”