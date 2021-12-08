While self-acceptance, body positivity, and skin positivity are today some of the hottest buzzwords on the social media, there are some people who are simply not convinced by the hype. Self-confidence is something that starts from within, and Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe knows a thing or two about this phenomenon. This is why she encourages people, especially women, to make small changes for achieving big results. Here are 3 tips she discusses in her latest book, which will deliver lasting results when it comes to looking great.

SPF

The easiest way you can maintain a youthful visage (including your neck and hands) is by using sunscreen. According to Dr. Katharine, the sun is not always your friend, and not all sunscreens are created equal. Look for one that has a factor of at least 30 as it protects against UVA and UVB rays. There are chemical, mineral, and even hybrid options available, so do your homework and find the right product for your skin.

Hydration

All skin types, even the oiliest, need water. Please note there is a huge difference between oil and water. Make sure you select the best skincare products for your skin type and any concerns such as acne or sensitivity. As hydration does not stop at the surface, drinking water every day is a must for a healthy glowing skin. A lot of times, imperfections such as lines and wrinkles can be the result of dehydration. Once you give the thirsty skin the moisture boost it needs, you will see instant improvements.

Keep it subtle

In the event you decide to undergo a surgical or non-surgical cosmetic procedure, keep things subtle. After all, the best results are the ones you cannot notice. Some results can be quite noticeable, even to the point of being blaringly obvious. You know your provider has done a good work when you don’t appear to have got any work done. After all, you want to look the best version of yourself, not another person.

In addition to these tips, Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe states that prevention is key when it comes to long-term beauty. Stay out of the sun, don’t leave the house without SPF, hydrate inside and out, and if you decide to get work done, make sure it is discreet. After all, it is possible to stop the clock as long as you do so correctly.