By Adesina Wahab & Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki, pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of the school.

Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, announced the closure after a meeting with the school’s management and staff.

The Commissioner called for calm, saying no effort would be spared in getting to the root of the incident.

Mgt’s notice

Meanwhile, earlier the had announced that it will be temporarily shutting down for two days.

In a newsletter sent through email to parents and guardians by the school’s management, the school stated that it will be closed for two days, following the death of one of their students, Sylvester.

Memo

The letter read:

Dear Parents, in view of the current situation concerning the school and considering the emotions of our students, we have advised that our students stay home tomorrow (today) Friday 3rd and Monday 6th.

“This will also afford the students opportunity to revise for their forthcoming examinations starting next week.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard learned that that two of the students, whose names were mentioned by Sylvester before his death, have flown out of the country by their parents.

