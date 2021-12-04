By Nwafor Sunday

The family and friends of late Sylvester Oromoni jr, of Dowen College, Lekki, Saturday celebrated his first posthumous birthday.

Late Sylvester Oromoni, who was in JSS 2, was allegedly beaten, assaulted and was forced to drink a substance by his fellow students. He died on Tuesday.

However, reacting to his birthday, his father said: “We will celebrate his birthday on the 4th of December (today). Please, tell Nigerians to join us”.

Pictures of the celebration have surfaced online, showing his family and friends struggling to cheer themselves up.

Many Nigerians have stormed the social media to demand justice for the late Sylvester jr. With their voices and of course condemnation of the act, the Lagos State Government through the Commissioner for Education Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Sylvester.

