Dowen College: Don't sweep Sylvester Oromoni's death under the carpet, Rev Oye tells govt

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Lead Pastor of ‘The Transforming Church’, Rev Sam Oye, on Sunday, condemned the brutal death of Sylvester Oromoni, with a call on the government not to sweep the sad demise of the 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lagos, under the carpet.

Oromoni Jr. was alleged to have been bullied and beaten by five senior students of the Lekki-based school to a point of coma which led to his eventual death on November 30, 2021.

Reacting during his sermon on Sunday in Abuja, Oye said the allegation against the five students was weighty and should be investigated to a logical end.

He said, “Justice must not be delayed or denied Sylvester. He was born to make a difference, his star was beginning to shine when we lost him.

“How could playing football lead to such a painful and tragic end, how many footballers ever died like that? What intervention measures did the school take to prevent this from happening? Where are the children alleged to have inflicted this pain on Sylvester?

“Although he is gone, there must be justice for Sylvester. Anyone involved in this investigation who receives bribes to cover up the truth, mislead the public or judge wrongly shall have the door of misfortune opened to feed and flood his or her family for years to come.

“Sylvester’s father called his son’s death ‘ sacrifice’ for other Nigerian children, therefore, no one should attempt to play games with this case like #EndSARS.

“While I extend my deepest condolences to the Oromoni’s family and pray for the grace to bear this irreplaceable loss, a moment of silence and prayer will be observed, as a church, during our early morning prayers for him and our children.

“I challenge busy parents to pause and begin to rethink our commitment to parenting otherwise, we will be raising dysfunctional children who will give us no rest in the future. Our first responsibility is to raise our children well.

“I also want to encourage school owners to revisit their management system in order to identify, isolate and eliminate (where necessary) toxic and potentially violent children before we start having shootings in our schools.”

Vanguard News Nigeria