By Esther Onyegbula

Traditional rulers in Otto Awori community, Lagos state have appealed to the Lagos State government to not relocate the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) Otto/Ijanikin to Epe community when eventually upgraded to a university of Education.

The Oloto of Oto-Awori kingdom, Oba Josiah Olanrewaju Ilemobade Aina, while speaking to pressmen expressed concern on the relocation of the college adding that the take off-site should be domiciled in Ijanikin.

However, the Oloto of Awori, Oba Olanrewaju cautioned the State Government not to dabble into unnecessary controversy, saying the Badagry division had been clamouring for the upgrade of AOCOED for over twenty years. In 1999 Ado Ekiti University started running a long-distance programme in Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) where they offered courses in education that were accredited.

According to him, “We have been clamouring for this in the last twenty years. We don’t believe that after some people work when it comes to harvest others will use their political power to reap where they didn’t sow. For years we have been working on how the college of education will be upgraded to a university, where were they? Every facility that the university needs is already at the College of education.

In the same vein, the Akogun of Oto-Awori Kingdom, Dawodu Avoseh, said that anyone saying, let’s move the college to Epe, is playing politics. I am not a politician, I am a community leader. I am fighting for my people, for the unborn children in my community. If this College of Education is upgraded to a University, it will boost the economic development of both the Ijanikin and Badagry region, especially in Otto Awori. Because this is the only source of income we have in both Otto Awori and Ijanikin communities in terms of providing accommodation. Even if it is approved today community leaders will have to sit down and seek ways to build more houses for the students.”

“My response to those saying we already have Lagos state University on this axis is that we can have several universities in a state, a university of education, university of technology, university of agriculture and others. If Epe needs a university, they can have a university of agriculture. In Abeokuta, there is the university of agriculture, but we don’t have It in Lagos state, he added