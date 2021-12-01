By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Christians in Nigeria have been urged to see challenges as platforms that God is using to catapult them to greatness, hence rather than slumbering, they should rise and pick up their assignments and not kill their vision.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam gave the charge while preaching at two separate church services at the Theological College of Northern Nigeria, TCNN, Bukuru and the Assemblies of God Church Northern Nigeria, AGNN, Gura-Riyom, Gyel, all in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He told the congregation at AGNN, “The battle we face today is all about waging the border war. We shouldn’t be frustrated but be able to rise and face the enemy at the border. Challenges are but platforms that God uses to catapult us to greatness.”

At the TCNN, Chapel, Rev Pam who was the guest speaker at the annual Thanksgiving service of the Seminary said, “Thanksgiving is a part of Christian life and believers should see this as a clarion call to thank God in all situations.”

Rev. Pam who is also the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Northern Nigeria and the FCT, Abuja challenged Christians to have hope, because “without it, we can go nowhere. Hope is important to all believers. If we don’t have hope, we can’t go anywhere. We need to have hope in our country, Nigeria. The country, just like Thessalonica in the days of Paul, is passing through many challenges. All we need is hope!

“There is still hope in Nigeria. The number of refugees, notwithstanding, we are still managing the country with the hope that things will get better. Hope is all about changing our conditions. Paul spoke to the Thessalonians about the hope that is awaiting them on the last day. I see hope returning to Nigeria. We shall conquer our enemies. No matter the condition we pass through as a people, we must have hope that our tomorrow shall be better than today.”