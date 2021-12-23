By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Dr. Olusola had recently gotten a grant from the Friends of Prof, a support group of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his regular free medical outreaches to the masses.

The Medical Doctor who was moved by the plight of the people in assessing Medical care at no cost told Newsmen at the Outreach Programme that he decided to give the money to meet the health needs of rural dwellers.

In his words “I’m a person that believe in this philosophy that if God blesses you, you increase your standard of giving and not of living. Over the years I started “Health at Your Doorsteps” where we locate a Community, go there and treat them free of charge.”

Doctor Olusola further noted that “recently I became a beneficiary of Friends of Prof. I think it is an initiative of friends of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo that they do every year. Somebody nominated me for the grant which I got last month or thereabout and I felt this is another opportunity for me to do what I use to do. So immediately I got the grant, I took the money then I contacted some of my friends, ten Doctors and twenty nurses and we located Karara which is one of the largest Communities in Kogi State for this Programme.”

He explained that people with different ailment such as malaria, Typhoid, high blood pressure, Diabetes, stomach ulcers etc where attended to and given drugs without paying a dime.

According to him, most of the beneficiaries are children, women and men.

While thanking the Vice President and his league of Friends for giving him the opportunity to reach out to the down trodden, Dr. Olushola appealed to well to do individuals to reach out to people no matter how small.

“I want to use the opportunity to tell the Vice President that what he gave me through his friends have touched many lives and I am fulfilled.”

Some of the Beneficiaries, John Abuh, Hajara Abdulkadir and Idris Ibrahim expressed appreciation to Dr. Baoku Olushola for his philanthropic disposition which they said is worthy of emulation.

They thanked Prof. Osinbajo for the grant and prayed God to reward and take him higher.