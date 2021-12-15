.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, CHRICED has told Nigerians not to go to sleep after voting into office their representatives but should follow them up by holding them accountable to avoid corrupt practices and ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy in their various constituencies.

The Centre’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Zikirullahi stated this during a one day Community Accountability Report-Back Forum on fostering Transparency and Accountability in Constituency Project service delivery in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

Zikirullahi represented by his Senior Programme Officer, Omoniyi Adewoye told the constituents to get involved in the governance process in order to ensure and fast track the dividends of democracy in their doorsteps.

According to him, “We voted politicians into office and go to sleep, expecting them to bring to us the rich harvest of democracy.

“Democracy is growing our corn but also lots of weeds to kill our reward. Every farmer knows that you must be involved in the growth of your corn if you want a rich harvest: watering the plants, removing the weeds, combating the pests, protecting the crop until harvest time.

“You must get involved if you want to harvest the gains of democracy, you must be part of the governance process in all things that concern you. You cannot leave governance to the politicians alone.

“As a citizen and a voter, you must become a lot interested in what happens to the projects around your domain. As we all know, the constituency project is one of the many government programs, which could have helped spread development, and give citizens a sense of belonging and benefits from public resources.

“Therefore, this forum is an opportunity for our elected political representatives at the LGAs to report on their work and challenges they face in the delivery of constituency projects, which is meant to provide basic amenities such as rural roads, cottage industries, health facilities, etc and for the constituents to ask questions and express their concerns,” Zikirullahi said.

On his part, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in Kano and Jigawa States, Bar. Ibrahim Garba-Kagara called on the constituents to report to the commission wherever they found shady deals in the execution of the constituency projects.

Garba-Kagara, however, assured them that the commission will order the contractors back to the site to fix the non-execution or poorly executed constituency projects.