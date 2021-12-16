By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – TO discourage open defecation as a measure for improving hygiene and disease prevention in Nigeria, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, TUPNI on Thursday commissioned ten toilets at the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt.

The sanitary project, an initiative of TotalEnergies, Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority, and ExxonMobil, include two parts of five toilets each for females and males, urinals, hand wash basins and dryers, supported by solar powered water supply.

Mike Sangster, Managing Director and Country Chair, TotalEnergies said at the project inauguration that the intervention was in response against the health challenges posed by infectious diseases, and the need for preventive health care and would be replicated in all six geopolitical zones of the nation.

Sangster, represented by the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Olatunji Akinwunmi, said, “Diseases like Ebola and Covid-19 pandemic have shown that basic hygiene as hand washing and good sanitary environment can go a long way in protecting the populace from infectious diseases.

“We embarked on this project in line with our commitment to wellbeing and economic development of not only our host states, but the country at large. Our plan is to extend this project to the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.”

Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof Nnamdi Okoroma, assured the donors of commitment to preserving the project to ensure sustenance of its benefit to the institution and society at large.