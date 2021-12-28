Even though he has passed on to glory, it’s obvious that the legacy of late Prophet TB Joshua, the founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations continues to live on.

Just as he used to say that the best way to live life is doing things that will outlive one, the life of Prophet TB Joshua has become a living epistle for everyone because it is clear that his many great works are outliving him.

Today Tuesday, 28th of December 2021, the disciples of late Prophet TB Joshua stormed the prestigious Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos state to give massively to the disabled which include the blind, deaf, dwarfs, albinos, crippled, and everyone with any form of disability.

They humbly presented 250 bags of rice and a cash gift of N1,500,000 to the disabled in a way to show love just as Prophet TB Joshua had always posited that Jesus is the reason for this season, therefore, showing love to everyone around is the best way to celebrate.

Though Prophet TB Joshua had always reached out to these special creatures, many of them had thought his death would cause an end to the philanthropic work until the disciples took it upon themselves to continue the legacy of the late Prophet whose spirit of giving has rubbed on them.

During the presentation, Evangelist Joseph, one of the disciples explained that the reason behind the gift is not far-fetched from the fact that it is a season of love and a time to share with others the good things that have been received from God’s generous hands.

He quoted Prophet TB Joshua’s popular saying that the whole being of any Christian is built on faith and love while making it known that there is no love that doesn’t express itself in giving.

‘’As we all know, this is a season of love, a time to share with others the good things we have received from God’s generous Hands, and with us here today are our friends, the Physically Challenged which includes those on the wheelchair, the visually impaired, the deaf, the dumb, the little people, the Albinos and other vulnerable people who have come from different places to converge here today, the 28th of December, 2021 in high expectation.

Prophet TB Joshua said, the whole being of any Christian is built on faith and love. Faith brings man to God and love brings him to him – Therefore, let love lead! Love must be uppermost in our hearts because all our doings without love are worthless. The man of God said, love everyone irrespective of their race, religion or physical dispositions. And there is no love that does not express itself in giving. We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give.

The whole world today can attest to Prophet TB Joshua’s track record in terms of caring for the less privileged in the society, both locally and internationally: The widows, the elderly, orphans, the physically challenged, the little people, the homeless, victims of natural disasters and others – providing food, shelter, accommodation, financial support, scholarships and so on.

This was what Prophet TB Joshua was born for, lived for and died for. And in continuation of his worthy legacies, we his Disciples and our committed supporters are here today to extend a hand of love to these friends of ours. We have come with bags of rice and cash gifts for them, to enable them also celebrate with their families this yuletide season’’

While receiving the gifts, the elated friends of Prophet TB Joshua couldn’t contain their joy as they bursted into songs of praise in appreciation of the bags of rice and cash gift.

Mr Biodun, a crippled man, expressed happiness on receiving his bag of rice and cash gift. He went down the memory lane by explaining how he has constantly received gifts from late prophet TB Joshua. He appreciated the disciples for continuing the legacy of the late prophet.

Also, Mr Lateef, A Physically challenged man who described prophet TB Joshua as father to the fatherless, expressed gratitude to the disciples for remembering the disabled just as the late prophet did during his lifetime.

Mrs Adebisi, a dwarf, noted that her joy knew no bounds when she heard the disciples of Prophet TB Joshua were planning something for the disabled. She explained that Prophet TB Joshua does it every year before he died and it’s worth celebrating that his disciples have taken up that responsibility.

The Albinos also registered their appreciation to the disciples, while admonishing them to always be of good cheer.