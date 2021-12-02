.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has saved property worth N10. 89 billion in 1089 fire incidents between January and November 2021.

The Director of the state service Mrs Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking at this year’s annual fire evacuation drill with the theme: ‘Sustaining Lagos Economy through fire prevention’ for public servants, held at the Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor’s Office, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Adeseye, while speaking with newsmen after the exercise, said the properties were those involved in various fire disasters within the period under review, saying most of the incidents were avoidable.

She explained that the simulated fire exit drill was to ensure effective and efficient use of the fire devices installed in buildings in the case of an emergency.

Adeseye, however, stressed the need for workplace safety as the key to business continuity and disaster-risk prevention, asserting that all government officers must ensure that the minimum safety standards are observed in all government facilities.

Noting that the number of disasters recorded during the year was lesser than statistics of the previous year, she also stressed the need for Lagos, being the commercial nerve centre of the country to record lesser fire incidents.

According to fire boss: “We are working daily to bring the number of fire disasters to the barest minimum because a reduction will help the state’s economy to develop geometrically.

“The more fire outbreaks recorded, the more the losses and the more the economy loses funds that can be channeled to provide other needs across the state.”

While commenting on this year’s annual fire evacuation drill, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, noted that the exercise commenced simultaneously at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Ministry of Justice, Public Service Office as well as the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Gaji explained that the exercise is one of the strategies to prevent fire outbreaks and the resultant damage to government assets by enlightening public officials on measures to adopt in case of fire emergencies.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to the safety of lives and property as one of the focal points of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He, therefore, urged all officers to get familiar with all the techniques provided by fire officers during the fire drill in their various establishments.